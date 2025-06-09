Ministry of Agriculture engages youth to combat drug abuse

The Ministry of Agriculture is turning to agriculture as a frontline solution to rising drug use among young people, addressing the root causes of substance abuse, unemployment, and lack of purpose.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says the Ministry is developing targeted strategies to actively involve youth in farming, providing a pathway toward sustainable livelihoods.

Speaking to FBC News, Tunabuna revealed that the issue was discussed during a recent Cabinet meeting, where he outlined plans to integrate youth more deliberately into the agricultural sector.

He stressed that agriculture offers more than food production it provides income, skills development, and long-term opportunities for young people who might otherwise turn to harmful alternatives.

“This is a war against drugs, and everybody must be part and parcel of it. I have a very strong feeling and I trust that those in the agriculture sector will be very actively involved in addressing drugs.”

Tunabuna acknowledged that challenges remain, particularly regarding the availability and security of land, which continue to limit agricultural development across Fiji.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa urged the public to avoid illicit drugs, warning that abuse can cause serious mental health problems.

Tunabuna said the approach signals a bold policy shift: using agriculture not just as an economic driver, but as a tool to empower youth, strengthen communities, and build national resilience.

