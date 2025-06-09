Ministry considers drug testing for drivers to prevent accidents

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Transport says the idea of conducting drug tests for drivers has been under consideration for some time, as the majority of accidents are caused by drunk driving.

Assistant Minister Naisa Tuinaceva stresses that the relevant agencies, including the Police and the Land Transport Authority, are working on incorporating this measure into policy, which is supposed to be in place first.

He adds that there are a few steps that need to be completed before moving forward with the law, emphasizing that the study and approach must be carried out in the right way.

Tuinaceva says that thorough consultation is needed in order to implement this policy effectively.

“Certainly, when the law is put into place, consultations need to be carried out with members of the public. Awareness and education will follow, and this must be done properly.”

Tuinaceva admits that conducting drug tests is not easy, but it is something the government is seriously considering introducing on the roads.

Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says there will be a concerted effort by the LTA and other stakeholders in the lead-up to the Christmas period, focusing on checks and other compliance requirements.

Ro Filipe also notes that alcohol testing is already covered under the legal framework, while drug testing is still being developed for future implementation.

