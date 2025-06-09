Ministry condemns violence following viral video

Acting Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Jese Saukuru (with garland) [Photo: Ministry/ Facebook]

The Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection has strongly condemned the act of violence shown in a video circulating on social media, which led to the arrest of an individual by Labasa Police.

Acting Minister for Women, Jese Saukuru, says violence in any form is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

He adds that such acts cause deep physical and emotional harm to victims and have lasting impacts on children, families, and communities.

Saukuru has commended the Fiji Police Force, particularly the Labasa Police, for their swift response and action following the circulation of the video, saying it demonstrates a collective commitment to upholding the law and ensuring perpetrators of violence are held accountable.

He also urges the public to exercise patience, understanding, and kindness towards family members, neighbours, and members of their communities.

