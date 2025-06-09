Ministry commends Fulton College’s vision for Agricultural engagement

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has commended Fulton Adventist University College in Sabeto, Nadi, for its longstanding commitment to holistic education, community empowerment, and environmental stewardship.

During an official visit to the college this week, Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Inosi Kuridrani, praised Fulton’s values-based leadership and its growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural development and rural engagement.

The Assistant Minister described the institution as a beacon of faith and leadership in the South Pacific, highlighting its continued role in shaping young leaders grounded in Christian values and practical knowledge.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji]

As part of the visit, Kuridrani toured the college’s campus farm, where he handed over farming implements and vegetable seedlings in support of the institution’s agricultural initiatives.

Discussions were also held with college officials on the potential reintroduction of agriculture courses, aimed at strengthening hands-on learning and community outreach.

The Ministry also expressed interest in working jointly on environmental projects focused on watershed management, reforestation, and the promotion of climate-smart agriculture.

Kuridrani emphasized the importance of bridging education and practice, reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment to empowering the next generation of agricultural leaders through partnerships with learning institutions.

Fulton Adventist University College’s Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Tabua Tuima, thanked the Ministry for its engagement and support.

With a century-long legacy of faith-based education, Fulton Adventist University College continues to stand as a pillar of education, service, and innovation in the region.

