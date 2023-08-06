Makoi Health Center to temporarily close

The Makoi Health Center will be temporarily closed from Wednesday until Sunday to allow for necessary clinic painting projects to enhance the environment generally.

The Makoi Birthing Unit will house a temporary field hospital, according to the Health Ministry.

The field hospital will be fully staffed with medical experts and equipped to handle patients’ medical needs with the utmost care.

Services at the health center will resume next week on Monday.