Magnus calls for grassroots consultation in Constitution review

Nasinu Town Council CEO and Chair Felix Magnus. [Photo: FILE]

Nasinu Town Council CEO and Chair Felix Magnus is calling for widespread public consultation as Fiji prepares for a review of the Constitution.

Magnus says many Fijians want their voices heard and expect the new Constitution to reflect what is best for the country.

He claims the 2013 Constitution did not undergo sufficient consultation, pointing to the more extensive public engagement seen during the development of the 1997 Constitution.

Magnus says previous consultation processes and public submissions were not fully reflected, and this must be corrected moving forward.

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He is urging the Constitution Review Commission to take discussions to the grassroots level — including villages, outer islands and everyday workers — so ordinary citizens can have their say.

Magnus stresses that imposing a Constitution on the people is unacceptable, adding that true democracy requires participation and ownership by all Fijians.

He says the review process must ensure the protection of rights and democratic freedoms, and give people a genuine opportunity to shape the supreme law of the country.

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