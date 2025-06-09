LTA warns drivers against fatigue risks during festive travel

[Photo: FILE]

The Land Transport Authority is warning motorists that driver fatigue remains a silent but deadly risk on Fiji’s roads, especially during long-distance travel over the festive season.

The Authority says tired drivers experience slower reaction times, poor judgment, and may slip into dangerous micro sleeps without any warning, significantly increasing the risk of serious accidents.

LTA is urging drivers to take regular rest breaks during long journeys, share driving responsibilities where possible, and avoid continuing to drive if they feel drowsy.

The Authority is reminding the public that no trip is worth risking lives, stressing that arriving safely is far more important than arriving on time during the festive period.

