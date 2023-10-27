Legal measures to combat exploitations in PALM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged Fijian workers participating in the Pacific Labor Mobility Scheme to familiarize themselves with the laws and terms governing their employment.

Rabuka’s remarks were made during his visit to Australia in response to inquiries regarding potential investigations into allegations of employer exploitation.

A Fijian resident in Queensland claimed that his home often serves as a sanctuary for PALM workers due to reported contract violations, concerns about insufficient provisions, and a shortage of housing.

While addressing these allegations, Rabuka exercised caution and explained the dual jurisdiction of the scheme.

“The scheme comes under two jurisdiction, the Fiji jurisdiction and also the Australian one, if they are contravening Australian laws that the come under, the legal jurisdiction of Australia that should be taken up with the Australian authority where they is complain about the Fiji administration of the scheme that should also come up but to Fiji.”

Rabuka’s Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, reaffirmed his government’s commitment to combatting all forms of exploitation within the labor program.

He emphasized their proactive measures to address alleged worker exploitation within the program.

“We want to make sure that with any exploitation with PALM workers or Australian workers is eliminated. There is legislation with the Australian parliament right now aimed at making sure that Australia’s always when it comes to workers and conditions are upheld.”

Albanese outlined legal provisions aimed at criminalizing wage theft, especially when employers are knowingly involved in such practices.

He acknowledged that certain employers are engaged in exploitative actions.

Meanwhile, numerous employers took the opportunity to express their appreciation for the commendable contributions of Fijian workers participating in the program.