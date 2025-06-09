Lecturer joins corrections to empower inmates

[Photo: Kelera Ditaiki]

Thirty-three-year-old Om Prakash Chand of Labasa has taken an unconventional path, leaving his role as a lecturer at Fiji National University’s Technical and Further Education to join the corrections service.

Driven by a desire to make a difference, Chand says his goal is to impart knowledge and practical skills to inmates and fellow officers.

He was the only Indo-Fijian among the new batch of recruits, a distinction he carries with pride as he steps into a role focused on rehabilitation and second chances.

Chand highlighted that many former inmates struggle to find employment after their release, often facing rejection in the workforce.

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This reality inspired him to focus on equipping inmates with trade skills that can help them earn a living and even start their own businesses.

He believes agriculture holds strong potential within correctional facilities, given the availability of land and the basic knowledge many inmates already possess.

By introducing structured training and certification, Chand says inmates will have a better chance of reintegrating into society.

“If we can provide them with recognized certificates, it will be easier for them to move forward and not be left behind.”

Chand is also encouraging other lecturers to explore opportunities within the corrections system, particularly in agriculture, to help build a more inclusive and rehabilitative environment for inmates

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