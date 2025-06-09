Korovuli youth lead village development efforts

Korovuli village youths in Macuata. [Photo: Peceli Naviticoko]

It has been a successful journey for the youth of Korovuli Village in Macuata, who are leading development projects that support young people while improving village facilities.

Committee member Paula Maisiri says the success of youth projects in rural communities depends on support and working together and their efforts show how rural poverty can be reduced when young people take on leadership roles.

He says the success of the project, recently built a playground and are now planning a community gym to help identify and develop local talent.

“Young people have led all these development projects for the benefit of the village. Last year we hosted the event at a school, and this year we brought it into the village. We saved money and raised more funds for the project,”

Maisiri adds that after the successful construction of public restrooms following last year’s event, further upgrades to the Korovuli grounds are planned for next year.

The youth-led initiative not only improves facilities in Macuata but also creates opportunities for future awareness programs on drugs and HIV for the younger generation.

