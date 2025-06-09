JSC sets March deadline to resolve Malimali appointment

[file photo]

After extensive talks today, the Judicial Services Commission has decided to invite former FICAC Barbara Malimali, her lawyer, the Solicitor General, and the Prime Minister’s counsel to discuss how to follow the High Court’s orders.

This Monday, the court ruled that only the JSC – not the Prime Minister – has the legal power to advise the President on the Commissioner’s appointment or removal.

Following these consultations, the JSC will work with Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga to make its own independent recommendations to the President.

In a statement this afternoon, the JSC confirmed it will move quickly to resolve the Malimali matter by March 31st.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the President this morning to discuss the ruling.

Rabuka says that, along with key national matters, they reviewed the High Court decision.

According to the Prime Minister, the President has conveyed his support for the options available within the constitutional framework.

