JICA celebrates decades of transformational collaboration in Fiji

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the world’s largest bilateral aid agency, has pledged its commitment to redouble efforts to support Fiji’s socio-economic development and initiatives.

The JICA Volunteer Programme in Fiji, 40th anniversary celebrations, was marked in Suva yesterday.

It recognized the development collaboration between Fiji and Japan through JICA-led programs in vital sectors such as health, education, agriculture, environment, disaster risk reduction, town planning, information technology, engineering, sports, and community development, amongst others.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lenora Qereqeretabua, says JICA has contributed extensively to the development of vital sectors of Fiji’s economy through the provision of grants and technical expertise.

The people of Fiji sincerely appreciate the significant contribution and leadership that you continue to provide in revitalizing and stimulating our economy and, more importantly, in making a difference in the lives of our people.

A total of 753 volunteers have been dispatched to Fiji to date, with 13 volunteers currently serving in the country.



The Charge de Affaires of the Embassy of Japan, Tanaka Kenichiro, reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to work closely with the Government of Fiji to deepen strategic assistance aligned with Fiji’s development needs and priorities.

Kenichiro says volunteers are closely involved with local people at the community level.

He outlined that the total amount of assistance provided to Fiji through JICA to date, including grant aid and technical cooperation, is worth FJD 1 billion as of 2020.

The JICA Volunteer Program in Fiji was inaugurated in 1965, with the very first two JICA volunteers deployed to the Ministry of Agriculture to assist with rice cultivation and farming in Labasa.

Since 1965, over 50,000 JICA volunteers have been dispatched to 93 countries.