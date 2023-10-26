Japan welcomes Fiji’ post-COVID recovery

Masato Kanda with Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Japan welcomes Fiji’s recovery efforts post COVID-19 pandemic and its commitment on fiscal consolidation.

This was highlighted by Japanese Vice-Minister of Finance for International Affairs, Masato Kanda, during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad in Suva this morning.

Kanda says the government’s well-balanced budget strengthened debt sustainability with the aim of ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

Article continues after advertisement

During the meeting Prasad and Kanda shared their views on the performance of both the global and Fiji economies, our policy challenges and cooperation between the two nations.



Masato Kanda with Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prasad discussed how climate change is threatening Fiji and the Pacific Island states and how important the role of disaster risk financing in ensuring recovery from natural disasters.