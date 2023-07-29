ISS celebrates 50th anniversary

Hundreds of students, parents, and alumnae today gathered at the International School in Suva to be part of their fun day.

Parent Teacher Association Communications Officer, Darain Faraz says the fun day is the culmination of the school’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

“But this is a very special year for us. It’s 50 fabulous years of ISS, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that the ISS community and those around the community have come in and joined us for this fabulous celebration.”

Faraz says a number of events have been taking place over the past few weeks that has brought people together and reminded them of the talent that comes from schools.

The annual fun day is organized by the Parent Teacher Association.

International School Suva is an internationally accredited private, co-educational school with over 550 students currently enrolled in early childhood, primary, and secondary education from over 55 other nationalities.