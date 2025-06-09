International rescue standards adopted

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua. [Photo: FILE]

Fiji is strengthening its maritime search and rescue capabilities by acceding to the International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue, 1979.

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence Chair Lenora Qereqeretabua said the Convention would provide a clear, internationally recognised legal framework to enhance coordination and regional cooperation.

Qereqeretabua noted that Fiji already conducts search and rescue operations through a multi-agency framework involving the Republic of Fiji Navy, the Fiji Police Force, the National Fire Authority and aviation authorities.

Accession to the Convention, she adds, will support the continued development of Fiji’s national search and rescue system, including the enactment of dedicated legislation.

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During its review, the Committee consulted government ministries, operational agencies, and aviation and maritime authorities.

Site visits to key operational centres allowed the Committee to assess coordination, response mechanisms, and institutional strengths.

Qereqeretabua said these engagements provided valuable insights and informed the Committee’s recommendations.

The Committee identified areas needing further investment, including training, communication infrastructure and interagency coordination.

These recommendations aim to support effective implementation of the Convention and strengthen Fiji’s overall search and rescue capacity.

Qereqeretabua acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders, whose cooperation and expertise were vital to the Committee’s work.

She also thanked Committee members for compiling the bipartisan report, which has now been submitted to Parliament for consideration.

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