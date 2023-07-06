Increment done in bad faith, EFL refutes claims

[Source: Supplied]

The Construction, Energy, and Timber Workers Union claims the five percent pay rise announced by Energy Fiji Limited for staff below the management level has been done in bad faith.

National Secretary, John Paul claims they were in the middle of a negotiation, but the management went ahead and announced the increment.

Paul says that is not acceptable.

EFL, in a press release on Monday, announced that the Board and Management have agreed to award a five percent pay rise to all its staff, below the Management level, backdated to January 1st, 2023.

According to the release, with this year’s increase, the total increment from 2015 to 2023 will amount to more than 23% compounded.

However, Paul says all workers are under a three-year individual contract, and many have not had a pay raise for some years.

“For some years, every time when there is a renewal of the contract after three years, they continue without any improvement in their salary. Our members have stood firm with the union and have asked the union, as a lot of people have left out of frustration, they have migrated, and some have left.”

Paul claims that every month, close to ten employees leave due to such issues.

The National Secretary has called on the government to investigate the EFL.

Paul says all members of the Union are now undertaking a secret strike ballot against EFL to get their demands fulfilled.