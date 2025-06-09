Improper rubbish disposal remains a national concern

[File Photo]

Littering remains the country’s ongoing concern.

This was highlighted by the Permanent Secretary for Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, following the launch of a new climate fund at Walu Bay in Suva.

Dr. Michael explained that despite ongoing efforts by the Ministry, waste management remains among the country’s greatest environmental challenges.

He said improper waste disposal is already a criminal offense, and with the endorsement of LPOs and hefty fines, Fijians still throw their rubbish outside of trash bins.

He gave the example of the bridge along Fletcher Road in Vatuwaqa, noting that despite yellow bins already designated at the location, residents in the area still throw their rubbish in the river.

He said the issue of improper waste disposal may be culturally ingrained, as Fijians tend to believe that proper waste disposal means someone will be allocated to pick up their rubbish for them.

Climate Advocate Mikaele Finau reaffirmed the Permanent Secretary’s concerns, stating that it’s not the Ministry’s job alone to ensure rubbish is properly disposed, and that if the Ministry looks to endorse heavier penalties for improper waste disposal, it is for the welfare of our environment.

He further added that stronger awareness needs to be carried out in schools to ensure proper waste disposal is taught at an early age.

