I'm a cabinet man states Vosarogo

“I’ve always said from the beginning, I’m a cabinet man.”

This is the response from Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo following the decision by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to put the cabinet reshuffle on hold.

Vosarogo emphasizes the Prime Minister’s commitment to open communication, stating that Rabuka has been transparent with them.

Article continues after advertisement

He says prior to the announcement, they had met with Rabuka who explained what he intended to do.

“I’ve always said from the beginning, I’m a cabinet man, whatever responsibility the Prime Minister gives me to do, that I will take.”

Vosarogo stresses that what is currently happening is not a sign of a coalition weakness, emphasizing that the government remains united in its purpose.

He says that every political lifecycle experiences such challenges, highlighting the opportunity for substantial learning and progress within the administration.

“I’m sure that the coalition is going to be stronger coming out of this.”

Vosarogo adds it’s a good thing that this has also happened.