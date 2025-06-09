Hill seeks constitutional redress over police conduct

34- year- old Jonathan Hill who is alleged to have been involved in a major drug smuggling operation in Vatia, Tavua has applied for a constitutional redress raising serious allegations of abuse and misconduct by police during his arrest and detention.

Hill’s counsel told the court that his client was held in police custody for nine days, with five of those days spent in a dark room without air conditioning, lighting or proper ventilation.

The court was informed that a mentally challenged individual was also placed in the same space and allegedly tormented Hill during his detention.

Counsel said these actions amounted to a gross violation of his client’s constitutional rights and asked that the complaints be formally recorded.

The defence further alleged that a police officer from the Nadi Police Station took $3,000 from Hill at the time of his arrest, along with a powerbank, and also assaulted him.

Counsel requested that Hill be allowed to make a formal report so that investigations could be carried out into the alleged theft and assault.

Similar complaints were raised in relation to co-accused Merewalesi Qolimaiwasa, who was detained on 17 January and held from 10am to 6pm before being placed in a police cell.

It was alleged that $4,200 was taken from her bag by a police officer and that she was also confined with a mentally unstable person.

Defence counsel said she personally witnessed her condition while she was in custody.

The State told the court it had only recently received the case file and sought at least 21 days to complete disclosures and consider whether the matter should be consolidated with another case.

The defence opposed any consolidation, saying there was no legal or evidentiary link between the two matters.

The court noted the submissions and granted the State time to file full disclosures, with the defence indicating it would pursue further legal action once all material is received.

The matter has been adjourned to Feb 27th at the Ba High Court.

