Wellness coalition to address pressing health related challenges

Non-communicable diseases and mental health issues are the biggest burdens currently faced by the Ministry of Health.

Head of Wellness, Dr. Devina Nand, says tackling these challenges requires non-governmental organizations to work together on policy advocacy, community outreach, joint resource mobilization, and data-driven planning.

Dr. Nand also stresses that using digital platforms to collaborate is key as it will reduce duplication and help them reach people in areas currently being missed.

She adds the Fiji Wellness Coalition will enable partners to share resources, expertise, and data.

“United advocacy has the power to shape policies, national priorities and national policies. The development of this coalition in a strong agenda and shared terms of reference is really about how we collaborate on several fronts.”

Dr. Nand adds that these initiatives align with the National Wellness Strategic Plan and National NCD Response, placing people at the center of all services and interventions.

She says the coalition strengthens a home of society approach that’s embedded in our national agenda and it’s also embedded in global commitments.

Acting Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Luisa Cikamatana, says good health and well-being are not just the responsibility of one entity but a shared responsibility for everyone.

“Let us remember that wellness is not merely the absence of illness, but it embodies a state of complete physical, social and spiritual well-being. It’s about empowering our people to make informed choices and decisions, take charge of their health and live with intention and balance.”

Dr. Cikamatana says community wellness initiatives can start positive changes at home that spread across the nation.

