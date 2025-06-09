Health

Government dental outreach brings oral health care to remote islands

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

October 31, 2025 11:52 am

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

More than 4,000 people across the Lau Group have received essential dental care and health education as part of a month-long government outreach program aimed at improving access to oral health services in remote communities.

The initiative, which covered the islands of Matuku, Totoya, and Moala, reflects the Government’s continued commitment to ensuring that quality health services reach every Fijian, regardless of location.

Led by Dental Officer Jone Tuiwai, the outreach team travelled between islands by sea, conducting dental check-ups, treatments, and oral hygiene awareness sessions for schools and communities.

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Tuiwai said the outreach not only addressed immediate dental needs but also focused on preventive care and education.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services said the program underscores the Government’s broader goal of promoting preventive health and closing the gap in health access between urban and rural populations.

The dental outreach is part of ongoing national efforts to strengthen community health through awareness, early intervention, and improved service delivery across the islands.

