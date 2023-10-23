Government to scrutinize Vosarogo's AG appointment

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua

Filimoni Vosarogo’s appointment as Attorney General will be reviewed, ensuring all constitutional mandates and principals are followed.

This was revealed by Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua during a press conference this afternoon.

Tikoduadua says the decision comes in the wake of concerns raised by Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Brigadier General Jone Kalouniwai.

He adds the concerns regarding Section 96(2)(b) and the suitability of Vosarogo for the AG’s role are under serious consideration.

The Minister says government will be in dialogue with legal stalwarts, including the Fiji Law Society, ensuring that its steps forward are informed, measured and reflective of expert opinions.

Tikoaduadua says the government pledges a transparent and accountable approach for all significant governmental appointments in the future.

“We understand the gravity of the situation and its implications for our nation. Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, recognizing his prerogative, will be making an official announcement regarding the position of Attorney General in due course. The nation can trust that the decision will be in the best interest of our democracy, its pillars and the people.”

Tikoduadua says dialogues with RFMF Commander and the Prime Minister have been focused on safeguarding the rule of law and instilling public trust.