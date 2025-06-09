Government demands smarter spending

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad [file photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad is urging stronger governance in schools to improve education quality across Fiji.

He states better governance at the school level can reduce heavy dependence on government funding.

The government, Professor Prasad states is focusing on strengthening school boards and boosting parent and community involvement to raise standards.

“We’ve given $500,000 in this budget to the School Management Association. We’re saying, group together, organize. We’ve provided flexibility in the use of the free school fee grant.”

Professor Prasad said the budget included $500,000 for the School Management Association to encourage organization and flexible use of school grants.

“What has happened in the education system in the last 10-15 years, how things have changed, and where we need to intervene immediately as part of a policy. We will obviously be working with experts and our development partners to improve facilities.”

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro stresses that school committees must take a proactive role and calls for closer partnership between schools and communities.

