Fuel supply secure, public urged to avoid panic buying

[Photo: FILE]

TotalEnergies says Fiji’s fuel supply remains secure, with systems in place to ensure continuous availability.

Managing Director Bhavana Semal says fuel orders are placed up to three months in advance, with each shipment capable of covering demand for the same period under normal conditions.

She confirms multiple upcoming deliveries have already been secured, stressing there is no risk of shortage as long as suppliers continue to meet orders.

Fiji typically receives two to three fuel shipments each month, maintaining a steady supply cycle.

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However, Asia Pacific Executive Director Joel Abraham warns that panic buying is putting unnecessary pressure on the system.

He says the real concern is not supply disruption, but rising global fuel prices.

Authorities are now urging the public to remain calm, as the staggered delivery system continues to keep fuel stocks stable.

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