FNPF defends Westin development project

The Fiji National Provident Fund has defended the cost and progress of the Westin Denarau redevelopment, assuring members that the project remains within its approved budget.

Appearing before the Standing Committee on Social Affairs, FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu confirmed that construction is ongoing, with completion targeted for April.

Vodonaivalu says the construction cost of the Westin Denarau remains at approximately $231 million.

“We have four phases to this project, phase one to four. Phase four is the one that was added scope. So the issue with, you know, we intend to be Westin as a price setter in Denarau because we are actually in competition with other stakeholders”.

Vodonaivalu also rejected claims that the project’s initial cost was around $90 million.

“The issue, as I mentioned, there was three phases, and there was an additional scope. The old phase one, we’ve got a number to that one. That was firm. Then we had the stage four section that we have to rework on the civil works. So we have to re-dig all the lines and put the new lines in. That was the number that came after. So it’s not a blowout in budget. It’s an additional scope to set our position as a price setter for Denarau”.

Vodanaivalu adds that beyond the Westin project, FNPF highlighted its broader role in national development, highlighting that the fund invested $363 million in government securities last year, supporting public infrastructure through bond investments.

