Five remanded over cocaine conspiracy and threats to police

Five people, including a man who had allegedly threatened members of the Police Force last month, appeared in the Rakiraki Magistrates Court in relation to the drug seizure at Vatia in Tavua.

42-year-old self-employed man, Norman Fisher of Vuda Lautoka, 46-year-old Manasa Saladrau of Waiyavi, Lautoka, 36-year-old self-employed man, Sunia Kobululevu and 33-year-old Trevis Cheer of Nanuya Street, Lautoka and 23- year-old Australia citizen Anaseini Rokolati are charged with conspiracy.

It is alleged that between 1st November and 15th January this year, he conspired with others to unlawfully transport, transfer and store cocaine weighing 2.6 tonnes.

Article continues after advertisement

Saladrau and Rokolati are charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that they had 0.8 grams of methamphetamine in their possession on 1st February, and Kobululevu is charged with a count of criminal intimidation as well.

It is alleged that on 28th January, Kobululevu threatened police officers by uttering words on his social media that he would shoot everyone with a gun.

Saladrau is also charged with a count of destroying evidence as well.

It is alleged that on Monday this week, Saladrau, knowing that a mobile phone with its content may be required in evidence in a judicial proceeding, willfully destroyed it, with the intent to prevent it from being used in evidence.

The five have been remanded in custody and will reappear in the High Court in Ba with the other 11 accused on February 27th.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.