Fiji Year 13 Exam records 95% pass

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Ministry of Education has today released the provisional results for the Fiji Year 13 Certificate Examination, recording a national pass rate of 95 percent.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro confirmed that 8,646 students sat the FY13CE in 2025, an increase from last year.

He adds the pass rate also shows a marked improvement from 89 percent in 2024.

Article continues after advertisement

Radrodro congratulated all students who passed the examination, saying the results reflect their hard work and determination throughout the year.

He also acknowledged the improved performance of schools across the country, highlighting that 50 secondary schools achieved a 100 percent pass rate, compared to just 10 schools last year.

Radrodro thanked school heads, teachers, school management and parents for their continued support and commitment to student success.

Students wishing to apply for a recount or remark have 30 days to do so.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.