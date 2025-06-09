Fiji takes a stand against food crisis

Fiji is pushing for stronger global action to fight food insecurity as it joins leaders at the 2025 High-Level Ministerial Special Event in Rome.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways Dr Andrew Tukana, is representing Fiji at the summit, which targets small island states, least developed countries and landlocked countries facing rising climate threats and growing dependence on food imports.

Dr Tukana said the aim was to build food systems that are more resilient, using local knowledge, new technology and stronger partnerships.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways Dr Andrew Tukana

The event also seeks concrete action toward Sustainable Development Goal 2 – ending hunger.

Fiji’s presence signals its push to protect its people and reduce reliance on external food sources.

