Fiji Hardwood appoints first local CEO, first woman chair

Vuloaloa Dranibaka [left] and Faranisese Tatila Gavidi [Photos: Supplied]

Fiji Hardwood Corporation Limited has reached a major milestone with the appointment of its first-ever local Chief Executive Officer, Semi Vuloaloa Dranibaka.

This is a big step for local leadership in the forestry industry.

Dranibaka, who has more than 34 years of experience in Fiji’s forestry sector, officially took up the role on September 1st, following approval by the Board and the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

In a statement, FHCL Board Chair Iowane Naiveli says the move marks a new era for the company.

“Mr. Dranibaka has been an invaluable asset to FHCL, showing strong leadership and deep commitment to the sustainable management of Fiji’s mahogany resources,”

A former General Manager at FHCL since 2021, Dranibaka holds forestry degrees from the University of Melbourne and Southern Cross University, and has worked extensively with the Ministry of Fisheries and Forests.

His appointment also aligns with the company’s governance reforms, as the General Manager role is being retired and restructured to match international corporate standards.

Naiveli says the Board is confident Dranibaka will lead FHCL towards achieving international forest certification and maximizing the value of Fiji’s “green gold” mahogany for landowners and the economy.

Meanwhile, Faranisese Tatila Gavidi has been appointed as the company’s new Deputy Chairperson.

This is also a milestone achievement as she becomes the first woman to hold the position.

Gavidi, who joined the FHCL Board in 2023, brings more than 21 years of legal experience from the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, specialising in taxation, customs, and regulatory compliance.

Naiveli says her expertise and leadership will strengthen the Board’s capacity and reaffirm FHCL’s commitment to gender equality and good governance in the hardwood industry.

