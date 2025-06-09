Fiji eyes millions in forest products

[file photo]

The government is set to unlock new revenue streams from forests, with non-timber products set to be recognized as a key contributor to Fiji’s economy.

Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu told Parliament today that for the first time, the upcoming Forest Bill 2025 will formally recognize non-timber forest products, including sandalwood, bamboo, and agarwood.

“These opportunities will empower our people, create new industries, and ensure our forests are managed sustainably”

Article continues after advertisement



Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu

A major breakthrough is the establishment of Fiji’s first agarwood processing facility in Nasavusavu through a public–private partnership.

She says the project is expected to generate over 167 million US dollars from high-grade oil production.

Bainivalu says Fiji has also signed an agreement with Indonesia to boost the local bamboo industry, with sixteen Fijians to undergo training and Indonesian experts providing technical support in the country.

She says, 60 hectares of sandalwood plantations will be established in Tailevu and Bua, while a bamboo inventory trial is underway in collaboration with New Zealand and the Global Green Growth Initiative.

The Minister says these initiatives will empower rural communities, create new industries, and position Fiji as a regional leader in sustainable forest-based products.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.