Fiji Airways apologises for 20-hour flight delay to Auckland

Fiji Airways has issued a formal apology to passengers affected by the 20-hour delay of its Nadi to Auckland flight on 20 December 2025.

In a statement, the national airline acknowledged the frustration and inconvenience caused by the extended wait.

“Our team strives to operate all flights safely, punctually, and with clear communication, and we regret that on this occasion we fell short of those expectations,”

The airline explained that the delay was caused by safety and unavoidable operational constraints that had to be addressed before departure. “The safety of our passengers is always our top priority,” the statement read, noting that the adjustments were necessary to ensure all safety measures were in place.

Fiji Airways said it provided meal vouchers for passengers on the ground and attempted to secure hotel accommodation where possible. Limited rooms were available due to high demand over the Christmas period, and priority was given to elderly passengers and families with young children. The airline apologised if the support offered did not meet all expectations.

The airline also acknowledged communication challenges during the delay. It said operations were significantly stretched as it was the busiest day in the company’s history, affecting its ability to provide timely updates. “We are reviewing our processes to strengthen how we communicate with customers in similar situations in the future,” the statement said.

To improve customer experience, Fiji Airways said it is reviewing internal procedures, enhancing frontline staff training, and investing in systems to better support passengers during operational disruptions.

As a gesture of goodwill, all affected customers will receive a discount code for future travel. The airline thanked passengers for their patience and continued support.

