FHL tower marks new era for indigenous business

FHL Tower.

The newly opened Fijian Holdings Limited Tower is set to strengthen iTaukei participation in Fiji’s economic landscape.

It marks a major milestone in the ongoing journey of indigenous empowerment through business and investment.

Officiating the opening, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the FHL Tower represents not only architectural achievement but also the realization of a vision born over 40 years ago to ensure that iTaukei are active participants, investors and leaders in the nation’s economic development.

Article continues after advertisement

“This tower stands as a reflection of what can be achieved through clear vision, courage, and determination. It symbolizes our progress as a people resilient, faithful, and united in purpose. FHL’s growth proves that local leadership can deliver world-class results.”

Rabuka further acknowledged the company’s perseverance through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and global supply disruptions to complete the landmark project.

Established in 1984 to promote iTaukei ownership in key sectors of Fiji’s economy, FHL has grown into a $900 million conglomerate employing nearly 2,000 Fijians across industries including finance, construction, tourism, and retail.

FHL Board Chairman Rokoseru Nabalarua described the 18-storey, eco-friendly tower as “ A beacon of hope” for iTaukei business participation, crediting the foresight and sacrifice of past leaders who laid the foundation for FHL’s success.

Located in Suva, the new FHL Tower will house major local and international organizations, including development partners such as the Asian Development Bank, The Korean Embassy and the United Nations Development Program.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.