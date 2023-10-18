FEO and EC play different roles: Malimali

[Source: Supplied]

Electoral Commission Chair, Barbara Malimali, emphasizes that the Commission and the Fijian Elections Office are separate independent entities with unique functions.

Malimali says many people are unclear about their respective roles.

The FEO focuses on the technical aspects of elections, while the Commission’s primary responsibility is to safeguard the integrity of Fiji’s electoral processes.

Malimali notes that the Electoral Commission members have been convening to create and finalize their work plans and action items.

She expresses her hope that by the next year, the public will have a better understanding of the significance of voting and the importance of collaborative efforts to uphold democracy in society.