FCCC warns maritime operators against obstructing officers

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has issued a strong warning to maritime operators, vessel owners and port-based businesses, saying any attempt to obstruct FCCC officers will not be tolerated.

The Commission says its officers have the legal authority to enter vessels, ports and business premises to monitor and enforce controlled passenger fares and freight charges, especially during the busy festive travel period.

With maritime travel increasing, FCCC officers are now deployed at major wharves and ports in the Central and Northern divisions, working extended hours under a new shift-based enforcement system to ensure continuous monitoring.

FCCC stresses that all maritime passenger fares and freight rates are controlled prices under the law, and preventing officers from carrying out their duties is an offence.

Those found obstructing or interfering with authorised officers may face charges.

The Commission says it will closely monitor passenger fares, price displays, compliance with approved rates and the conduct of operators towards officers throughout the festive season.

Passengers are encouraged to report any cases of overcharging or unfair treatment as FCCC continues its efforts to protect consumers and uphold integrity in Fiji’s maritime transport sector.

