FCCC rolls out shift-based enforcement at wharves nationwide

FCCC CEO Senikavika Jiuta [Photo: FILE]

For the first time, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has rolled out shift-based enforcement operations at wharves nationwide, stepping up its presence to protect consumers during peak travel periods.

The move targets overcrowding, unfair pricing, and safety concerns as passenger numbers surge, with FCCC officers now deployed in shifts to ensure round-the-clock monitoring at key maritime hubs.

The Commission has issued a strong warning to maritime operators, vessel owners, agents, and port-based businesses, making it clear that obstructing FCCC officers is unlawful and will not be tolerated. Any interference with enforcement duties will result in immediate action.

FCCC says the enhanced operations are aimed at ensuring fair practices, transparent pricing, and compliance with consumer protection laws, particularly during busy travel periods when passengers are most vulnerable.

The Commission stresses that the wharf is no exception to the law, and all operators are expected to cooperate fully as officers work to safeguard the rights, safety, and interests of travelling Fijians.

