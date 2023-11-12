Emotional toll on firefighters after Lomawai accident

[File Photo]

Following the recent fatal accident in Lomawai, Sigatoka where nine firefighters responded to a tragic scene, the National Fire Authority has taken action to address the emotional impact on its personnel.

The firefighters involved are undergoing trauma counselling to cope with the harrowing experience.

National Fire Authority Chief Executive Puamau Sowane acknowledges the severity of the incident, which claimed three lives and emphasizes the toll it takes on the mental well-being of the first responders.

Recognizing the importance of providing support, Sowane affirms the commitment to ensuring the mental health and resilience of the firefighters who faced traumatic circumstances at the accident scene.

“The recent fatal road accident at Lomawai was attended by our firefighters and because of the gruesome outcome of that accident, we had to send the response team for trauma counselling. We urge all drivers to drive at a reasonable speed and stay within the national speed limit. When there is a road accident with injuries, please urgently call 910 so that our firefighters can quickly respond and give the victims the best opportunity to survive.”

With the long weekend coinciding with Diwali celebrations, Sowane takes the opportunity to remind the public to prioritize safety on the roads.

The plea for cautious driving serves as a poignant reminder of the tragic consequences that can result from accidents, urging Fijians to exercise vigilance and responsibility during this festive period.

As the NFA actively supports its personnel through trauma counselling, the NFA’s call for safe driving aligns with the broader goal of fostering a secure and harmonious community during the Diwali celebrations.