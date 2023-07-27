USP launches RTI e-Course

[Source: Supplied]

An online course to strengthen knowledge of the right to Information in the Pacific is now available at the University of the South Pacific.

The RTI course, which was launched yesterday, marks a significant milestone in anti-corruption efforts in the education sector at the regional level, which are implemented by the United Nations Development Programme and funded by the United Kingdom government.

USP Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Jito Vanualailai says the RTI e-course will enable students to register for an easy-to-access course and gain in-depth knowledge of RTI and its importance in the Pacific and beyond.

Vanualailai says the online course has the potential to serve the long-term purpose of continued education and awareness-raising among Pacific students, inspiring them to further research, promote, and exercise RTI as a powerful tool in the fight against corruption.

British High Commissioner to Fiji Brian Jones says the innovative tool will allow students from across the region to gain access to Right to Information knowledge gathered over the implementation of the Pacific Anti-Corruption Project.