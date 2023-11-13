Schools closed as Fiji gears for TC

Schools will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday as Fiji braces for a tropical cyclone to affect the country from tomorrow.

The cyclone, which when formed is set to be named TC Mal is expected to affect Fiji from tomorrow to Wednesday as per the forecast.

Minister for National Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, says the critical importance of being well-prepared, as preparedness is the key to saving lives during this challenging situation.

He has also announced that non-essential civil servants are to work from home and all sea transport will cease operations from tomorrow.

The public is also being advised to limit all movements.

Minister Ditoka in a press conference has also announced the activation of the National Emergency Operation Center to ensure a coordinated response.

Furthermore, he says one evacuation centre has already been put into action in the Yasawas, demonstrating swift actions taken to safeguard the affected communities.