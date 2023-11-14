Minister announces resumption dates for external exams

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro reveals that Year 13 external examinations are set to recommence next Tuesday.

Year 13 external examinations will resume on Tuesday, November 21 while the Year 12 external examinations will commence on Tuesday, November 28.

Emphasizing that the order of the papers in the timetables for both external examinations will remain unchanged, the Minister states that any adjustments to the examination schedule will be promptly communicated to all secondary schools and examination supervisors.

He says that the reopening of schools on Wednesday hinges on the decisions made by the National Disaster Management Office.

Radrodro reiterated the importance for school heads to ensure comprehensive dissemination of this information to affected students, parents, teachers, supervisors and transport providers.