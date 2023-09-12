Education Summit to address emerging challenges

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

A Status of Education report in the country put together by the Ministry has brought to light huge concern areas that need urgent attention, says Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

These issues are expected to take center stage during the Fiji National Education Summit, which kicks off in the next nine days.

The Minister highlighted that the education report captured issues such as the TVET sector, the Ministry’s organizational structure, the status and work conditions of teachers, the assessment system, and grant distribution.

Radrodro says discussions were held on the status report during pre-summit consultation and has helped guide the development of a new Fiji Education Policy Framework.

He says this will be presented at the summit.

The Education Minister says a wide range of stakeholders have been meeting since May this year to put together seven thematic groups as a focus area for a new education policy framework.

“An analysis of the school enrolment rate has shown a large number of students out of school, particularly at the secondary school age level. The Education Summit program provides a space for participants to discuss the issues facing out-of-school students and consider solutions to the issues. In the case of those who are already in school, some are at risk of dropping out due to limited pathways in the curriculum; unfortunately, the school programs are limited and exam-oriented.”

Radrodro says the three-day summit will focus on curriculum development, teacher development and training, early childhood, technical and vocational education, and education policy, among other issues.

150 participants are expected to be part of the three-day summit, which commences next Wednesday.