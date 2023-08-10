Dual taxi system to be reviewed: Ro Filipe

Transport Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau confirms that the dual taxi system will be reviewed.

The dual taxi system came into play following the implementation of the open rank system last year.

Speaking to FBC News, Ro Filipe says under the dual system, taxi owners have to pay their base fee while also operating under the open rank system.

Article continues after advertisement

“There shouldn’t be two systems. That is what we inherited from the last government, so we are reviewing that whole thing.”

The Minister has requested the Land Transport Authority and the Ministry of Local Government to look into the current regulatory framework.

The Minister is requesting all stakeholders to be patient with the process until the Ministry completes the review and has an agreed-upon system moving forward