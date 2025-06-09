Drivers urged to follow road rules as ministry targets accidents

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Transport, together with road safety agencies, is stepping up efforts to address road accidents, particularly during the festive season.

Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva says the key causes of accidents have already been identified, with education and enforcement now a priority.

He adds that the Land Transport Authority is focusing on educating drivers about road laws, safe driving habits, and the value of life.

Naisa Tuinaceva emphasizes that drivers must change their behaviour and take responsibility on the road.

“To some, this is something that, you know, they have the vehicles at home and need to drive. But teaching them the right way, habits, attitude, and behaviour, and also guiding them to become safe drivers on the road — these are the things we need to work on.”

Tuinaceva adds that each accident is being reviewed, with speeding, drunk driving, and vehicle defects among the main causes.

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau says nearly 80 percent of accidents are linked to speeding, careless driving, and licensing issues.

“On these issues, as we move forward, this also includes the current review of the regulations and the Act, particularly the penalties and the methodologies for issuing licenses.”

Ro Filipe stresses the need for urgent reforms and coordinated action to improve road safety outcomes.

