Disability guidebook offers practical steps for inclusive Fijian workplaces

The Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, has issued a powerful call to action, declaring that employment for persons with disabilities is a fundamental human right not charity, not sympathy, and not optional.

Kiran made the remarks while officiating at the closing of the National Validation of the Inclusive Employment Guidebook for Persons with Disabilities, describing the guidebook as a turning point for how Fiji treats inclusion in the workplace.

She stressed that the guidebook is firmly grounded in the real-life experiences of persons with disabilities, ensuring it reflects reality rather than theory.

According to Kiran, inclusion is not only a matter of justice, it is also a missed economic opportunity when ignored.

“Beyond rights and inclusion, Fiji stands to gain enormously from the skills, talents, focus, and diligence of persons living with disabilities,” she said. “When given equal opportunity, they strengthen our workplaces and our economy.”

Kiran described the Inclusive Employment Guidebook as a milestone for Fiji, marking a decisive step toward dismantling long-standing systemic barriers that have quietly excluded persons with disabilities from meaningful employment.

“The guidebook we refined together today sends a clear message: exclusion is no longer acceptable,” she said. It must not sit on shelves. It must be integrated into HR manuals and standard operating procedures, shaping how we recruit, how we adapt workplaces, how we support employees, and how we build environments where persons with disabilities are not merely accommodated, but welcomed, valued, and empowered.”

The day-long national validation brought together government representatives, employers, the private sector, civil society organisations, and Organizations of Persons with Disabilities, ensuring that those most affected were central to the conversation.

The consultation ensured the guidebook is practical, inclusive, and aligned with Fiji’s international, regional, and national commitments on disability rights, labour, and social protection.

Designed as a hands-on tool for employers, the Inclusive Employment Guidebook provides practical guidance on workplace accommodations, addressing employment barriers, and adopting best practices that promote diversity and inclusion across Fiji’s workforce.

