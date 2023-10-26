Decarbonization is two-way, says shipping giant

There is a critical relationship between shippers and customers when it comes to decarbonizing the shipping sector.

This perspective is championed by none other than the French shipping behemoth, Louis Dreyfus.

In an exciting development, Louis Dreyfus has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Airbus.

Article continues after advertisement

The company is set to revamp its entire fleet of chartered vessels, used for aircraft subassembly transport, with three state-of-the-art, low-emission roll-on / roll-off vessels.

These vessels will be equipped with wind-assisted propulsion technology.

Antoine Person, the Deputy Chief Executive of Louis Dreyfus, says the company’s commitment is to play a pivotal role in reducing global emissions.

“It depends on our customers. We are extremely proud that we’ve been able to bring this service that our designer vessel is one to build. At the beginning there was a voluntary decision from Airbus to go far beyond to those regulation for decarbonizing the fleet. So, we are also depending our customers’ willingness.”

At present, the shipping industry collectively contributes approximately two percent of global emissions.

Person acknowledges that taking the lead is essential, but it’s a journey that necessitates a collaborative effort.

In the quest for sustainability, it’s estimated that wind-assisted propulsion technology can achieve impressive fuel savings ranging between five to 15 percent.

Furthermore, implementing a 25 percent reduction in ship speed can yield a remarkable 60 percent reduction in fuel consumption.