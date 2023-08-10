Database to help identify farmers

The VitiAgriDataHub database for the Agriculture sector will help the Ministry identify farmers affected by climate change.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna says the database is long overdue as it is one of the ways forward for the sector.

Tunabuna says the Ministry is currently modernizing the way it provides services to farmers, and technology is essential to improving these services.

“It has come at the right timing, and we hope that there will be a lot more collaboration with partners to develop other apps that are going to help us move forward to address the needs that we have in the Agriculture sector.”

The Ministry’s 5-year Strategic Development Plan supports this system and highlights the importance of establishing a National Farmers ID System by 2023.

According to the 2020 Fiji Agriculture Census Report, the sector has 97,000 farmers.