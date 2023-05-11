Trial date set for Bainimarama and Qiliho case

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho

A trial date has been set in the case against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The two appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning for charges relating to a complaint laid by the University of the South Pacific in July 2019 in relation to the activities of former staff members of the university.

It is alleged that in his capacity as the Prime Minister, Bainimarama directed the then Police Commissioner Qiliho sometime in July 2020 to terminate an ongoing investigation.

Article continues after advertisement



Bainimarama’s supporters.

It is alleged that Qiliho directed Director CID Serupepeli Neiko and another officer to terminate the investigation.

The trial will be from July 17th until the 28th.

The defence council informed the court they have a total of 38 witnesses, eight of whom are new.



Former Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho.

Devanesh Sharma says there are no admissions, and if there are any procedural issues, they will alert the prosecution.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu says they are relying on recorded interviews.

He says that disclosures have also been served.

Meanwhile, several individuals were outside the courthouse in support of Bainimarama this morning.