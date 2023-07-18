Duo sentenced for arson and aggravated burglary

Viliame Gaunavinaka (left) and Sitiveni McComber.

Two men who set fire to a variety shop and a mosque and stole from a retail shop in Taveuni have been sentenced by the Labasa High Court.

Sitiveni McComber and Viliame Gaunavinaka were convicted of one count each of attempted arson, arson, aggravated burglary and theft.

McComber has been sentenced to four years imprisonment, with a three years non-parole period, while Gaunavinaka has been sentenced to five years imprisonment, with a non-parole period of three years and six months.

High Court Judge, Siainiu Bull delivered the sentence yesterday afternoon.

Bull says they committed the offence at the height of a disagreement among landowners over the amendment of the iTaukei Land Trust Act or Bill 17.

This was passed by parliament when the FijiFirst government was in power in 2021, but has been repealed by the People’s Coalition Government early this year.

Bull says this was a racially motivated event which led to the damage of property and disturbance to a place of worship.

Initially, McComber and Gaunavinaka had pleaded not guilty to their charges but later admitted to the charges against them as they felt displeased with their actions.

The Judge was satisfied with the plea and imposed the sentence.