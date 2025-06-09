Commander calls for values-based leadership

The RFMF Commander at the End of Year Parade.

As he enters the final year of his term, RFMF Commander Major-General Ro Jone Kalouniwai has called on soldiers to uphold values-based leadership, warning that growing materialism is eroding principles among younger generations.

Speaking at the End of Year Parade, the Commander said patience, selflessness, compassion, charity and principled leadership must remain the foundation of sound judgement and humanity.

He reflected on the RFMF’s reconciliation efforts, saying they were undertaken in good faith to confront the institution’s past and rebuild trust, even as some narratives have dismissed those efforts as meaningless.

Major-General Kalouniwai acknowledged that Fijians continue to witness both positive and negative realities, including corruption and abuse alongside unity, forgiveness and peace, but said rising expectations often overshadow progress.

He highlighted the Force’s achievements over the past three years, saying a renewed focus on core responsibilities has resulted in unprecedented defence engagements and significant capability and capacity development under the RFMF Five-Year Strategic Plan Beyond 2022.

In a personal reflection, the Commander expressed pride in serving the Force.

“Today, I want to say how proud I have been to serve you as your Commander. Our journey together has been humbling and transformative. I am proud to have led such inspiring and incredibly talented young men and women. You are supported by experienced, well-educated leaders with a vision of a professional institution that every Fijian can trust and rely upon.”

He urged members to continue doing what is right, support one another and trust in God, before concluding his address by wishing all RFMF personnel and their families a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

