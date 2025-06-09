Climate Ministry boosts access to funding for communities

The Ministry of Climate Change has updated efforts to improve access to climate finance for communities, government agencies, NGOs, and the private sector.

This was shared in an interview with the Permanent Secretary for Climate Change, Dr Sivendra Michael.

Reflecting on the past year, Dr Michael revealed that USD $142.7 million in climate finance was mobilized through collaboration with various sector ministries, supporting a range of climate adaptation and resilience projects nationwide.

“So last year we have brought in 142.7 million USD, which is not implemented solely by the Ministry, but implemented by different sector ministries, like Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Energy and Transport, Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways with the adaptation fund of 5.7 million.”

He highlighted several funding mechanisms designed to be easily accessible with shorter application timelines.

“The work that we are talking about right now is the quick grants, those that are not cumbersome in the process that takes 1-2 years to write. It’s a couple of weeks, you can write the grant proposals and submit them, and the funds range between USD 5,000 to USD 25,000 for this particular one.”

Dr Michael also noted that the Communities Climate Adaptation Fund offers up to USD 100,000, with certain communities already in the implementation phase.

“Which was already awarded to Macuata-i-wai, Narata and Vuniniudrovu. They are currently in the implementation phase.”

He explained that the Climate Finance Team and Project Development Unit are working closely to identify suitable funding sources and guide applicants, whether through government channels, direct community access, NGOs, or private sector pathways. The Ministry has also expanded calls for private sector and NGO climate funding applications.

To ensure broader participation, Dr Michael emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to providing knowledge, tools, and assistance to help communities develop strong and eligible project proposals, ensuring no community is left behind due to past capacity limitations.

