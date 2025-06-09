Environment Minister takes over as Pacific political champion for climate finance

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu has officially assumed the role of Pacific Political Champion for Climate Finance, following the resignation of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary for Environment Dr Sivendra Michael at an official event last night, when queried on Professor Prasad’s standing in the COP Delegation as he was named the Pacific Political Champion for Climate Finance earlier this year.

Dr Sivendra says the announcement is usually made through the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat, which coordinates the appointment of regional political champions to lead advocacy on key development and climate priorities across the Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the role focused specifically on climate finance, a critical area in mobilizing funding for Pacific Island nations facing the growing threat of climate change.

Dr Sivendra says due to the latest development in government and Professor Prasad resigning he now no longer holds the title.

“Because of the current state of play domestically, he had given his resignation, he can no longer hold that position. So the Honourable Minister for Environment and Climate Change will take on the role of.”

Preparation have begun for the anticipated COP 30 which will be held on the 10th of next month in Brazil. Dr Sivendra says the focus is to push for Climate finance.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.